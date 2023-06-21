MOULTRIE - Eyvone’s Porch In-Centive – EPIC, by Carol Simpson, founder and president, and Bridges Solutions & Consulting, Laquita Smith Bridges, owner and operator, joined forces to commemorate the celebration of Juneteenth.
The outdoor event was a day of commemoration and community involvement, organizers said in a press release. As the event began, Mayor William McIntosh opened the ceremony with a heartfelt welcome.
The mayor highlighted the importance and significance of Juneteenth as a day of remembrance, reflection, and celebration. Also, he expressed appreciation to the organizers for their sponsorship and support in the community.
Jeron Bridges led with prayer. Tonita Scott, president of the S.W.A.T. ministry and long-time native of Moultrie, took the stage to enlighten the audience about the history of Juneteenth.
"Her narrative serves as a profound reminder of the ongoing quest for equality and justice," the press release said.
Olivia Ponder Wallace and Tonya Monts sang "I’m Free," paying homage to the struggles and triumphs of the Black Community. Next, young ladies wooed the audience, with a line dance performance.
"The line dance symbolizes the power of collective action, reminding us of the strength that arises when standing together," the press release said.
Awards presented
Simpson presented several awards.
The EPIC Community Involvement Awards, in appreciation for hard work and service in 2023, went to:
- The late George Wallace, received by his wife, Olivia Ponder-Wallace.
- Steve Reynolds.
- Coach Samuel Stewart.
The EPIC Civic Community Involvement Awards, also in appreciation for hard work and service in 2023, were presented to:
- Laquita Smith Bridges.
- The Rev. Cornelius "June" Ponder.
Each recipient was recognized for their exceptional contribution, dedication, and commitment to promoting equality, justice, and unity in the community of Colquitt County, the press release said.
As the Juneteenth kickoff celebration progressed, choreographer Melissa Caldwell and her dance team, The Black Fire Divas Dancers, took center stage with a performance dancing to Latino music and a variety of performance routines with their pom poms.
The celebration included segments of soulful music by DJ Smooth (Jerome Osby) and DJ Sweet C (Calvin Simpson).
Multiple door prizes added an element of surprise for the attendees who were eagerly waiting for their names to be called. Food and drinks were served to everyone in attendance.
