MOULTRIE, Ga. — Local and state health officials warn residents in Colquitt County of a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus in recent weeks.
“People need to realize that it’s still around, it’s unfortunate but it’s still causing deaths right here,” said Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock in an interview Monday following the announcement of two deaths Sunday linked to COVID.
The two men — one in his late 40s and the other in his late 50s — were among 11 COVID inpatients that Colquitt Regional Medical Center has seen recently, according to Emily Watson, CRMC director of marketing.
Watson said in an email conversation Wednesday that as of July 15, 108 COVID-19 related deaths have occurred at the hospital.
As of June 28, CRMC had seen an average of 1.29 daily positive cases, she said. That number has jumped to 4.14 cases as of Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the City of Moultrie announced a renewed mask mandate for unvaccinated employees in order to combat the slight resurgence of COVID in the area. Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard said six of the city’s 200 employees are currently “out with COVID.”
The Department of Public Health website currently lists Colquitt County as an “Emerging County of Interest.” This means that there is a “less than five percent increase in ‘COVID syndrome/ILI syndrome’ and less than five percent increase in cases or less than 25% change in cases and less than 10% cases during the most recent week.”
“In short, it means there has been a semi-significant increase in the county, it hasn’t decreased in cases or it has a fairly significant spike,” said Charles Ruis, M.D., district health director for Health District 8, which includes Colquitt County.
Along with Colquitt, other counties labeled “Emerging County of Interest” include Lee, Tift, Mitchell, Thomas and Coffee counties.
Ruis points to a combination of factors that could explain the recent upturn in COVID cases.
“It’s hard to be exactly sure,” he said. “… Vaccination rates are not where we would like them to be and there is a reluctance among the population to stay home when sick… There are also unfortunate events such as ‘super spreader,’” said Ruis in a phone interview Thursday. “This is when somebody who may be symptomatic or asymptomatic goes to an event without a mask or proper social distance and they can affect a multitude of people at once.”
Vaccination rates have been an ongoing problem for public health officials in recent months. According to the DPH, 29% of Colquitt County residents are fully vaccinated, which is lower than the state’s 39%.
In an Observer article published in May, CRMC Communications Coordinator Jordan Hammack spoke of the hospital’s goal to get more people vaccinated.
“The ultimate goal is for our community to achieve herd immunity, which is possible via vaccination,” Hammack stated in the article.
Both Watson and Ruis continue to echo this statement.
“The best way for us to get back to normal is to get our community vaccinated,” said Watson.
“If everybody who was eligible were to get vaccinated today, we would see these numbers plummet,” said Ruis.
Ruis said the new “delta variant,” of COVID is another worry health officials have in regards to unvaccinated people.
“Each day the virus is in the community, it has a greater chance to mutate and spread further,” he said. “When we can get the community vaccinated, we can protect against these new strains. But if it is allowed to keep going unchecked, we could see a strain that is unaffected by the vaccine and a true resurgence of the virus could happen.”
He said the vaccine is not 100% effective but it is safe.
“More than 90% of COVID cases and hospitalizations are with non-vaccinated people… Nobody has ever said (the vaccine) is 100% effective for anybody. But it is 100% safe for everybody and it will help protect you, your family and the community,” said Ruis.
Colquitt County currently has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Southwest Georgia, according to the DPH. These vaccination rates are common statewide with “non-mandated” vaccinations, Ruis said.
“We actually have this trend around the state with non-mandated vaccinations such as the flu vaccine so this hasn’t been completely unprecedented,” said Ruis. “However, what we have learned from the COVID vaccine is that our incentives have to be more focused.”
A recent push by the DPH is educating individuals that if they do get vaccinated, they will not have to quarantine if exposed to the virus or wear a mask in normally populated areas. The DPH has been hoping to use its website and social media to educate unvaccinated people and quell false rumors regarding the vaccine.
“There’s nothing to fear. Hopefully the community will see the benefits and we can work to gain people’s trust,” said Ruis.
CRMC has made vaccinations available at all doctor’s offices and clinics within their scope, Watson said. They are continuing to offer the COVID-19 hotline, which can be reached at 229-891-9380, and mobile vaccination clinics can be booked by any organization through the same number.
The hospital also recently opened its “open E.R.” program where individuals can walk into the hospital’s emergency room and ask to be seen for a vaccine, according to CRMC CEO Jim Matney.
The DPH is still offering vaccination appointments and can be reached at 229-589-8464. Ruis also recommends speaking to personal physicians to ask questions or for vaccination availability and scheduling.
Several Moultrie pharmacies also offer the vaccine, usually by appointment.
