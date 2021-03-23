MOULTRIE Ga. — The Colquitt County Pastors Fellowship will host its annual Public Reading of Holy Scripture March 30 through April 2.
The event will be held at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Churches in the fellowship have signed up to read in four-hour increments, according to Schedule Coordinator Pastor John Eubanks.
These churches include Friendship Alliance Church, First Baptist Church, Life Spring Community, Iglecia La Roca, Advocate for Domestic Wellness, Heritage Church, First Church of the Nazarene, Seventh Day Adventist, Iglesia Herencia, Heritage Church, Greater Believers, Open Door Church, Norman Park Baptist Church, Funston Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church.
Each church will be reading from the same NIV Bible that has been used in every installment of the event since its inception in 2009, Eubanks said. The readings will be of the New Testament.
“We usually make it through the New Testament a couple of times throughout the week. So when that happens, the readers just start over,” he said.
At the end of each reading, the reader will initial a bookmark to log where they left off and who read.
“Participants will be men, women, youths and children from the area churches,” stated Eubanks.
At the end of each day, a community prayer will be held and at the end of the event on Friday, Calvary Baptist Church will host a Good Friday Service.
