MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System has released the schedule of meetings for each school’s Local School Governance Team for the 2021-22 school year. Excluding Odom Elementary School, all meetings will be at their respective schools, although some have also allowed for virtual participation.
C.A. Gray Junior High School’s team will meet at noon Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 7, Jan. 18 and Feb. 15.
Colquitt County High School’s team will meet at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5, Jan. 14, Feb. 11 and March 11. Some meetings will be held virtually.
Cox Elementary will meet at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 3, Oct. 1, Nov. 5, Jan. 7, Feb. 4 and March 4. Some will be virtual.
Doerun Elementary will meet at noon Sept. 1, Ocg. 13, Nov. 3, Feb. 2, March 9 and May 4.
Funston Elementary will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 26, Nov. 30, Jan. 25 and Feb. 23. Some will be virtual.
Hamilton Elementary will meet at 7:50 a.m. Sept. 1, Oct, 6, Nov. 10, Jan. 12, March 9 and April 13.
Norman Park Elementary will meet at noon Aug. 25, Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Dec. 15, Feb. 2 and May 15.
Odom Elementary will meet at 8 a.m. Sept. 16, Oct. 14, Dec. 2, Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and March 31. All will be virtual.
Okapilco Elementary will meet at noon Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 30, Jan. 25, Feb. 22 and March 29. Some will be virtual.
Stringfellow Elementary will meet at noon Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 30, Jan. 25, Feb. 22 and March 29. A virtual option is available.
Sunset Elementary will meet at noon Sept. 8, Oct. 7, Nov. 11, Jan. 20, March 3 and May 12.
Williams Middle School will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 16, Oct. 14, Nov. 18, Feb. 17, March 17 and April 14.
Wright Elementary will meet at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 17, Jan. 12, March 16 and May 11.
