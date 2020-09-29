MOULTRIE, Ga. – The joint selective service board is looking to fill three vacancies, and as long as prospective residents fit the requirements, they can come aboard.
This announcement details two vacant positions to represent Colquitt County and one to represent Cook County.
Overall, the joint board also includes representatives from Brooks and Thomas counties. The position calls representatives, in the event of a draft, to form the board and adjudicate claims of their respective county’s residents.
Of course, this isn’t a sign we’re going to war, Kenneth Harvey, United States Coast Guard Reserve, Selective Service Region II, said.
“Within the selective service system, we actually pray that the draft never occurs,” he said. “But if it does, we have to have selective service boards in each county throughout the U.S. to represent the young men of those counties.”
All boards are based on a county’s population density, so some counties could have multiple boards while others would have one or a joint board.
To better explain the board’s purpose, Harvey gave a scenario: Imagine if 10-20 men were drafted out of Colquitt County but a couple of them raised an objection to service.
“Whether it be a conscientious objection, they’re going into seminary or maybe they’re a single parent with no one else to raise their kid,” Harvey said. “The people that have an objection to service would fill out a package (and) the board would then meet and determine whether or not the package has the facts available to make a judgment for or against the person.”
The board could also decide to make the person serve the country in something outside of a military occupation.
Requirements to join the board are:
- 18-years-old or older.
- Must be registered for Selective Service.
- Is a U.S. citizen.
- Has good moral character.
- Has no criminal history.
- Is not a current law enforcement or court employee.
- Is not an active-duty or military retiree (prior service is acceptable, however).
Board members are not federal employees, rather it’s completely voluntary. Anyone interested can contact Harvey at (619) 723-0197 or at Kenneth.harvey2@sss.gov.
