MOULTRIE – Moultrians can view a showdown of the best local, vocal talent in the upcoming final qualifying round of The Moultrie Voice.
Rusty Hanna, the contest organizer, is the DJ of a local karaoke business called Legendary Productions. He routinely holds events at small locations but has had ideas of having a larger production of events and local shows.
His inspiration for the local competition occurred after watching The Voice, a singing reality competition television series broadcast on NBC.
“I thought, Well why could we not have a local Voice,” he said in a phone interview Friday.
Since March, Hanna has held mini-qualifying rounds around Colquitt County at the Sunset Country Club and The Speakeasy On Main. Each person who won the night’s karaoke competition would then be considered a participant in a county-wide showcase.
The semi-final qualifying round is scheduled to be held at the auditorium of The Arts Center of Moultrie, 401 Seventh Ave. S.W., on Saturday, Aug. 12. The show will start with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by the showcase at 7 p.m.
The competitors include:
- Travis Webb
- Belinda Wiley
- Christina Pritchett
- Brian Gray
- Releigh Mabry
- Stephanie Moses
- Al Clayton
- Beth Middleton
- Donna Walker
- John Pitts
- Kristin Brady
- Reshawna King
- Brett Hightower
- Jennie Lynn Lovett
- Montae Webb
- Wes Lewis
Hanna said the judges are David “Bull” Durham, director of music at several churches and owner of Bull Durham Insurance & Investments; John Griffin, a financial investment broker; Jennifer Hawkins, The Albany Herald Woman Singer of the Year; and Crystal Meeks, a financial investment broker.
“We’re expecting a sold-out crowd of about 270 people in the auditorium,” he said.
Hanna shared gratitude to all parties involved in the competition and organizing it. The event is sponsored by Funston Gin Company, Bull Durham and First National Bank.
“Thank you to everyone who’s been involved so far. Everyone’s welcome to be there,” he said.
The Aug. 12 event will cut the field of competitors to eight. The remaining singers will perform at the final showcase to be held at the Colquitt County Courthouse Amphitheater on Sept. 9. The show is tentatively scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be free.
The final contest will have opening performances from the R & R Band, popular artist impersonators, the winners of the Dancing with the Moultrie Stars, and the Blues Brother's.
Hanna said a Moultrie Voice star will be crowned that night on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
He hopes to continue the competition as an annual event due to the positive outcome he’s received at the qualifying rounds.
Registration for the semi-final round has closed, but interested guests can visit Rusty Hanna's Facebook for updates on the September event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.