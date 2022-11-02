MOULTRIE, Ga. – The University of Georgia Archway Youth Development Task Force hosted a dinner with Colquitt County leaders Tuesday evening explaining fundamental skills to strengthen early childhood literacy in the community.
UGA Youth Development Task Force members Sarah Adams, Dale Rickett and Erin Honeycut told The Observer that “The Basics Literacy Program” is more than a program but a community effort.
“The Basics” is five principles that anyone who engages children can use to help kickstart the child’s development and learning process beginning at birth to the age of 5.
The dinner’s purpose was to introduce “The Basics” practices for those who do not know or were not taught how to implement them with their child.
Some parents or caregivers might already instinctively use “The Basics,” organizers said, but the initiative is to share them with the community as a common language to strengthen Colquitt County’s young generations.
“90% of a child's brain development happens by age 5. That's a really valuable window, and that's before school starts. So you really can take advantage of that by doing these simple activities with your child to engage them on different levels,” Honeycutt said in a conversation prior to the dinner.
Each principle that a parent or caregiver implements can strengthen babies and toddlers at different levels.
She added, “They're really easy things to do, and you don't need special equipment or anything to do them. It's really mostly about talking and being intentional about how you're talking and interacting with your child.”
The principles include:
- Maximize Love, Manage Stress.
- Talk, Sing and Point.
- Count, Group and Compare.
- Explore Through Movement and Play.
- Read and Discuss Stories.
Task Force members said “The Basics” do not only have to be used by parents or caregivers but can be used in any local business like a hair salon or barbershop, community center, place of worship or health center.
Adams presented reading tips prepared by Bertha Rogers, who was unable to attend. She suggested adults choose short stories with bold colors and use grand expressions or gestures while they read to children. Young children should be held close to the reader while older children can sit in a reading circle.
“It’s not just a book. It’s a practice," Adams told the attendees.
The Basics Colquitt County is the UGA Youth Development Task Force Team’s second project after the publication of “Colquitt County Child,” a baby book funded by a United Way Community Impact Grant. It was completed in partnership with the Colquitt County Family Connection.
Colquitt County members Chip Blalock, with the Sunbelt Expo, Sheree Hamilton, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, and Angela Hobby with the Colquitt County School District were in attendance.
The UGA Youth Development Task Force Team includes Sarah Adams, Tabitha Baldy, Lykesa Bridges, Nick Chastain, Erin Honeycutt and Dale Rickett.
To learn how you can become active in The Basics Colquitt County, please email basicsofCC@gmail.com or visit www.thebasics.org. A localized website is in development.
