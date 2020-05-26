MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The month of May signifies the start of the United Way of Colquitt County’s allocation process. COVID-19, however, made this year’s expectations a little different.
UWCC finished the allocation process during the week of May 17-23 and is expecting to dole out the preallocation numbers on June 3. Director Caroline Horne said they’re looking at shrinkages more so than increases.
In other words, they’re playing it by ear as the non-profit organization takes state budget cuts into account.
“We have tons of state agencies that are looking at around a 14 percent cut,” Horne said. “We can’t necessarily go in and fill that gap because we’re scared of what donations are going to look like in the fall.”
UWCC’s fall campaign usually advertises its budget goal and asks for donations. Between statewide budget cuts, businesses accounting for losses and business closures, shrinkage seems far more likely.
The goal will be focused on the needs of UWCC organizations summed from the preallocation numbers.
These numbers come after focused panels (i.e. on food, shelter, etc.) took May to review each reapplying non-profit that’s a part of UWCC. The panel chairmen then explain to the allocation committee and executive board what those organizations need and why.
The committee then decides what can be done for the next fiscal year and sends a letter to the organizations with what they may be able to expect.
Should UWCC miss the campaign goal, post-allocation expectations won’t be the same.
“If we don’t hit that, we’ll have to sit back down, reallocate funds and then decide this is what we actually have and this is what we can actually do for fiscal year 2021,” Horne said.
Another letter will be sent out from there. The organizations should have time to reconfigure the previously planned programs into something that works for the budget if it did not already.
With COVID-19 putting UWCC in a “unique situation,” Horne started to reminisce on the “unique situation” Hurricane Michael put them in in 2018 as they tried to reach a goal of $500,000.
“Through that devastation we saw a really big loss in the agribusiness industry,” she said. “We then decided to refocus on agribusiness the next year.”
Horne said they brought in Judd Lasseter who gave them the idea to recruit new agribusinesses alongside the old ones that had to pull out before.
So, the question is whether UWCC will find a creative solution to the concerns that may come in 2021.
UWCC is still getting 2019 money and will be getting 2020 money as it was pledged by the organizations who made the non-profit’s $700,000 goal in 2019.
But just because the money was pledged doesn’t mean it will surely be brought in — they’ll find out what’s real as they go.
“We’re based on payroll deductions,” Horne said. “Our budget actually encompasses three years. We still get money based on corporations that have different fiscal years or that run differently with campaigns.”
It’s hard to base where things are because of that. Horne said UWCC is hoping to have a good 2021, but is waiting to see if companies will continue with payroll deductions in 2020.
Big companies aren’t a worry though. Sanderson Farms and National Beef have seen an increase in their industry as meat prices went up. They’ve given back to the community because of that, Horne said.
According to her, National Beef gave out around $86,000 in May. Among those that received money are the YMCA, Serenity House, the Community Action Council, the Salvation Army -- almost every non-profit agency in the county.
UWCC itself received $7,500.
“That’s been a great impact for us because we don’t have to do any kind of emergency funding for COVID-19 as much as we thought we would [and] like we were preparing to do,” Horne said. “You might be paying an arm and a leg to get a steak, but they’re giving back to the community.”
UWCC is potentially expecting a 10 percent shrinkage, but, with crossed fingers, Horne said they’re hoping the new tax incentive will get people on track to give back to the community.
“It’s an up and down,” she said. “We’re just as much in limbo as other organizations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.