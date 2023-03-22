MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Junior Livestock Association saluted young showmen earlier this month during the group’s annual cattle show and hog show.
Winning entries from both shows were sold at a unified event March 7. This is the first year the association has held one sale for both shows.
Cattle show
Nine heifers and seven steers were entered in the CCJLA Cattle Show March 3.
The Grand Champion Market Steer was shown by Luke Mobley, and the Reserve Champion by Iverson Powell.
The Grand Champion Breeding Heifer was shown by Christie Deariso and the Reserve Champion by Libba Dykes.
Showmanship winners included Iverson Powell, Junior Division (4th-6th grades); Wyatt Thompson, Intermediate Division (7th-9th grades); and Christie Deariso, Senior Division (10th-12th).
Macey Goretska, originally from Corydon, Iowa, judged the cattle show. She and her family now raise show cattle in Abilene, Texas. She was a member of the judging team at Redlands Community College and continued her livestock judging career at Oklahoma State University where her team was named 2021 national champions. Goretska is continuing her education at OSU working on a master’s degree in meat science. She is also the assistant coach for the livestock judging team and assisted with the recently named 2022 national champion team.
Hog show
Forty-six gilts and 53 barrows were entered in the CCJLA Hog Show March 7.
The Grand Champion Barrow was shown by Carolyne Turner and the Reserve Champion by Ret Turner.
The Grand Champion Gilt was shown by Libba Dykes and the Reserve Champion by Konner Kelley.
Showmanship awards went to Colton Goodman, third grade; Kylee Wheeler, fourth grade; Libba Dykes, fifth grade; Iverson Powell, sixth grade; John Wesley Sewell, seventh grade; Molly Dell, eighth grade; Ret Turner, ninth grade; PJ Burkett, 10th grade; Carolyne Turner, 11th grade; and Konner Kelley, 12th grade.
In the Pre-Club competition, the Grand Champion was shown by Hank Dykes and the Reserve Champion by Nora Kate Bacon.
The Pre-Club Showmanship award went to Nora Kate Bacon.
Kyle Webster of Atlanta, Ind., judged the hog show. He is a graduate of Lake Land College and Western Illinois University where he was on competitive judging teams at both schools. The highlight of his career was being named the High Individual Overall in the senior college division at the 2021 National Barrow Show. Webster currently serves as a herdsman at Top Cut Genetics and Chad Day Showpigs as well as being a swine sales rep for SC Online Sales.
