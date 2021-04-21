MOULTRIE, Ga. — Citizens and local officials have reacted to the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin was on trial for the murder of George Floyd. Videos released at the time showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds while he was handcuffed, lying face down on the street calling out, “I can’t breathe.”
Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday for second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter. He is currently in the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights.
Many prominent figures from around the country have celebrated the verdict after a highly publicized trial. Local leaders expressed pride in what they have seen from the justice system but some local citizens say it’s still not enough.
“The judicial system has spoken,” Moultrie Mayor Bill McIntosh said in an interview before Tuesday night’s city council meeting. All other city councilmen declined comment.
Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson stated, “This is a testament to the justice system. The case was brought to the justice system and it did its job. We have not ever been trained to use choke holds or putting knees on the backs of individuals.”
Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell said on Wednesday, “That’s exactly what the justice system is supposed to do. He was tried by a jury of his peers. That is what we uphold here.”
Two local citizens said the conviction should be just a beginning.
“It doesn’t fix the problem,” Jessie Williams said. “There’s still more that needs to be done. You call them (police officers) and they are supposed to protect you, not hurt you. We need to come together as a community.”
Albert Williams agreed saying, “They did the right thing but they need to do more.”
