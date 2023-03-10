MOULTRIE, Ga. – Two influential Moultrie women have been named to the National Register of Women in American History.
The John Benning Chapter National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, based in Moultrie, held a ceremony at the Moultrie Federated Woman’s Clubhouse Thursday afternoon recognizing Myrtle NeSmith Lofton and June DeEtta Aderhold Maule’s nominations. DAR members presenting the award were Regent Nancy Coleman and American History Committee Co-Chairs Jean Gay and Jenni Carter.
“The National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution established the register to recognize women who have made significant intellectual, educational, historical, social, religious, political, scientific, or cultural contributions on the local, state or national level,” Coleman, said opening the ceremony.
She continued to give a brief introduction about Maule.
“June DeEtta Aderhold Maule was president and owner of Maule Air in Moultrie, the world-renowned manufacturer of Maule STOL (Short Takeoff Or Landing) planes, aircraft capable of landing in terrain ranging from Canadian lakes to Alaskan bush to dense jungles of Brazil,” Coleman said. “A native of Pennsylvania, she married her husband Belford in 1934 and founded the aircraft company in 1941 in Michigan. The couple remained together both in marriage and as business partners until his death in 1995.”
Maule had an active role in the company, helping to both develop and sell Maule aircraft. The couple jointly ran the day-to-day operations of the company and in 1968 moved the business to Spence Field in Moultrie. She took over the company after her husband’s death in 1995 and was involved in every aspect of production of the planes and administration of the company until her death in 2009.
Maule was inducted into the Pioneer Hall of Fame, which was created in 1992 to honor women who have made significant contributions to the aviation industry through innovation or action.
She was named as the Cambridge Who’s Who Executive of the Year in Aviation. She was also inducted into the Women in Aviation International Hall of Fame, the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame and the Michigan Aviation Hall of Fame. In 2000, she was named the Colquitt County Woman of Year.
Maule’s award was accepted by her daughter Shirley and her grandson Brent.
American Committee Co-Chair Jean Gay followed by introducing Lofton.
“Myrtle NeSmith Lofton has served her fellow man through work as an educator, serving her church faithfully, and being a strong role model for old and young. Mrs. Lofton has 32 years of teaching and administrative experience in elementary education, becoming the first full-time principal of R.B. Wright Elementary School in Moultrie, implementing ground-breaking teaching strategies, and overseeing the school with a loving hand,” Gay said to the attendees.
“At age 60, she received a Ph.D. In 1984 she was recognized as Moultrie-Colquitt County Woman of the Year. In addition to professional organizations, Dr. Lofton was a member of John Benning Chapter NSDAR.”
Lofton accepted her award with the help of her daughter Paula Lofton Rains.
Maule and Lofton are the second pair of women from Colquitt County named to the national register. Ellen McNeill Vereen and Ellen Payne Odom were previously named to the register in September 2022.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about DAR and its programs, contact the local chapter at moultriedar@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.