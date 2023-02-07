Log truck overturns

A log truck has overturned on Highway 319 in Crosland. Traffic is backed up in both directions.

 Jane Bentley/The Moultrie Observer

CROSLAND, Ga. — A log truck has overturned on Highway 319 in Crosland.

A Moultrie Observer employee on the scene reports traffic is backed up for miles in both directions.

In a text to The Observer just before 4 p.m., she said she saw both an ambulance and a helicopter at the scene.

The Observer has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for any available details, but we don't expect a response before this evening or Wednesday morning because emergency vehicles are still at the site of the accident.

React to this story:

0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you