CROSLAND, Ga. — A log truck has overturned on Highway 319 in Crosland.
A Moultrie Observer employee on the scene reports traffic is backed up for miles in both directions.
In a text to The Observer just before 4 p.m., she said she saw both an ambulance and a helicopter at the scene.
The Observer has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for any available details, but we don't expect a response before this evening or Wednesday morning because emergency vehicles are still at the site of the accident.
