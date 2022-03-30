MOULTRIE, Ga. — Logan Bennett of Colquitt County High School FFA was recently named the South Region State Star in Agricultural Placement.
This award is given to the student with the top placement SAE in the south region. The Star Award is designed to recognize students who excel in their SAE program and is selected from the candidates for the State FFA Degree.
Bennett will be interviewed by a panel of judges at his job site and will be recognized with a video at the State FFA Convention.
