MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for LOL Life of Liberty Adult Day Program located at 2516 Fifth Ave. S.E. in Moultrie.
LOL Life of Liberty Adult Day Program is owned by Debra Howard and is a program for adults with developmental disabilities. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For further information about their services, you can call 760-433-5411.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Debra Howard, owner of LOL Life of Liberty Adult Day Center.
