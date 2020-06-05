MOULTRIE, Ga. — A line of cars extended two miles from Memorial Baptist Church during a food giveaway this afternoon.
The Moultrie Lions Club is hosting the giveaway at the church in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Collins Brothers Produce, Memorial Baptist Church, Sunbelt Ag Expo, Stones Home Center and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department.
The giveaway was scheduled to start at noon and last until 5 p.m. or when the 1,920 boxes of food were given away, but one of the deputies on the scene said people began lining up at 10 a.m. and the truck carrying the food boxes arrived late.
By 1 p.m., when this photo was taken, the line of food recipients was moving smoothly, but cars were backed up from the church to Clark Truck and Trailer Repair, two miles away.
