MOULTRIE, Ga – A Downtown Moultrie project is moving forward with the help of a national home-improvement chain.
The City of Moultrie revealed on July 20 that it had been chosen to participate in Lowe's 100 Hometowns Grant, an initiative that seeks to aid 100 community projects nationwide.
One of over 2,200 submissions from 37 states, Moultrie was named a grant recipient alongside Valdosta, Warner Robins and Atlanta.
Moultrie will devote its grant to the rebuilding of the downtown dining breezeway, which will include a new roof, security cameras, speakers and other structural upgrades, according to Amy Johnson, the Downtown Economic Development & Public Relations director.
“It'll be a great place to dine, meet friends and take photos,” said Johnson.
According to Johnson, the downtown dining breezeway will also be receiving funding from the Main Street Resiliency Grant Program, which will provide new tables, chairs, trash receptacles and help to replace the roof.
The Lowe's 100 Hometowns Grant is in celebration of the business's recent centennial.
