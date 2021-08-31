MOULTRIE, Ga. — Leslie Amaral of Lowe’s Home Improvement Store cleans the floor of the breezeway between First Avenue South and the Second Avenue parking lot Aug. 24.
Lowe’s chose Downtown Moultrie’s breezeway renovation as one of 100 projects across the country that the home improvement chain is assisting through its 100 Hometowns project.
The renovation will include a new roof, cleaning, new lighting, new paint job, photo murals, planters, benches, new columns and more, according to a press release from the City of Moultrie.
