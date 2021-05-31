MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Education on Thursday chose a Lowndes County assistant principal to be the next principal of Colquitt County High School.
Dan Chappuis was approved during a called BOE meeting Thursday afternoon, just a few weeks after Principal Jamie Dixon announced he would be leaving to take a job elsewhere.
Colquitt County School Superintendent Ben Wiggins commented, “We are very excited to have Dan Chappuis as the principal of Colquitt County High School. He has a strong background in curriculum, instruction, and assessment. He also understands the importance of student involvement in extracurricular activities such as fine arts, clubs, academic competitions, and athletics. We look forward to his leadership as he joins the Packer family.”
Chappuis has served as assistant principal of Lowndes County High School since 2018 and of Valdosta High School from 2011 to 2018. Before that he was a biology teacher at VHS (2007-2011) and a biology, physical science and health/PE teacher at Elko High School (2005-2007), Spring Creek High School (1999-2005) and Carlin Combined Schools (1996-1999), all of the last three in Nevada.
Chappuis shared, “I have strong beliefs that people are what make a school great. My vision for CCHS is to build a culture that fosters positive relationships among faculty, staff, students, and community that lead to high levels of achievement and school pride. We will have a singular purpose, to produce excellence every day through hard work, rigorous instruction, and building positive relationships.”
