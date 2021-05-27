Former Colquitt County High School Junior ROTC member Amanda Thompson Weeks, right, presents Marine Lt. Col. Paul Nagy with a plaque from the ROTC program’s alumni. The presentation came at the Junior ROTC’s annual banquet and awards ceremony held Wednesday at the high school cafeteria. It was the last banquet presided over by Nagy, who is stepping down from the program he started together with Gunnery Sgt. Emmett Bryant in 1996. The plaque recognizes Nagy’s 22 years of service as an active Marine and his 25 years of ‘honor, courage and commitment represented through your mentoring and education. Your representation will live through leaders for generations to come.’ In addition to Nagy’s farewell, the event included the presentation of awards and the change of command from outgoing cadet company commander Jordyn Edwards to Norma Reyes.