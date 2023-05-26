Luncheon introduces local faith leaders to mental health resources

MOULTRIE – Mental health organizations and representatives made several connections to Moultrie and Colquitt County faith leaders during the We 4-C Healing luncheon Thursday morning.
Jacobs Ladder Consulting, LLC, in partnership with NAMI Moultrie and The Yellow Elephant, held the Faith Community Behavioral Health and Partnership luncheon with support from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southern Regional Technical College, Moultrie Campus.
“The purpose [of the event] was to reach out to our faith leaders in the community because the church is the one of the first places people reach out to when they're in any type of crisis, whether it's mental health, financial or a death in the family. We just wanted to give them an extra tool for their own self care and for people that attend their churches,” Michelle Cope, the founder of The Yellow Elephant (TYE), said in an interview prior to the luncheon.
She explained that the four C’s represent the luncheon's values: compassion, connection, collaboration and conversation.
Renée Jacobs, the CEO of Jacobs Ladder Consulting, said the recent shooting at the local McDonald’s restaurant highlights the need for discussions similar to the luncheon.
“Even in light of everything that’s happened as an effect of COVID-19, in terms of people’s emotional wellness coming to light, there’s still some people who just do not get it. It’s a very real thing. It’s sitting with us at work and on the pews. It’s with us wherever we are,” Jacobs said.
She said it's important to be able to understand your experiences, and she said how you respond or are impacted by them is different for everyone.
Cope, Jacobs and Lynn Wilson, the president of NAMI Moultrie, welcomed several leaders with opening remarks.
Jacobs told the crowd, “We want to make sure that the faith leaders are aware that you’re a first responder.”
Community leaders heard from DBHDD Commissioner Kevin Tanner and state Sen. Sam Watson who briefly updated the attendees on the state’s recent work on mental health.
Selina Popovich-Evans, the director of Region 4 Mobile Crisis Response Team with Benchmark Human Services, presented an update on the 988 suicide crisis line – which is approaching its one year anniversary. She told the attendees that the crisis line is experiencing a 12% increase statewide and a 22% increase in calls from rural areas like those within Region 4.
Todd Lynch, NAMI Moultrie's vice president, moderated the 4-C discussion and Chaplain Lou Koon from the Armed Forces Mission served as the keynote speaker.
Attendees were able to converse with area mental health outreach programs and resources throughout the event’s breaks and briefly prior to the event.
Jase Bass, the president of a Moultrie based non-profit called Life Under the Son, said its mission is to help direct and be a point of contact for people who have mental health issues or suffer from addiction.
“We build relationships in the community. We have relationships with men and women who are coming out of jails, who are on the street or homeless, people at Turning Point, or those who might not feel comfortable with going to a church or crisis center," Bass explained.
Mark Harrell has been volunteering for the organization for about a year. After moving to Moultrie, Bass introduced Harrell to local churches and people in the community.
“The fellowship was probably one of the biggest things that helped steer me in the right direction. There’s evidence that it works,” Harrell said. “Attending events like the luncheon helps with finding others with the same goals of helping the community.”
A few of the local attendees were Michele Jessica Smith, CEO and founder of Teens Have Visions 2; MPD Co-Responder Team members Julio Ginel, a Georgia Pines clinical co-responder, and Lt. Tonero Bender; Reginald Sweet with the HEARTS for Families organization and Benjie Nobles, the pastor of Greater Believers Worship Center and criminal justice instructor at Southern Regional Technical College.