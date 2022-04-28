MOULTRIE, Ga. — The First National Bank held its first Women in the Workforce luncheon Thursday on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
The event was conceived by First National Senior VP Lorenda Smith as a continuation of an old tradition known as “secretary’s day.” The luncheon began as a celebration of the women who worked. Now, the Women of the Workforce luncheon plans to expand on that concept. Organizers intend it to be an annual event.
“There is so much more to a working woman. That’s why we call it Women in the Workforce,” Smith said in an interview before the event.
The luncheon presented a total of five speakers. Nicole Gilbert was the featured speaker, who spoke about her main tips for aiding women who work. These tips included creating a happy home life as her mom did for her, confidence and its importance with succeeding, helping others and laughter.
“It’s so important to laugh. Like those ‘oh my God, I might wee myself’ kinda laughing,” Gilbert said. “Those moments when you’re there with your friends gut busting and snorting. Those are the kind of moments that make all the stress in your life more bearable… It’s all about choosing to be happy.”
Following her, a panel of women from around Moultrie shared moments from their lives. The panel, made up of Ora Coots, Angela Duck, Macie Hegwood and Leslie Peretti shared different moments both high and low.
Duck shared her story of losing two of newborn children within two weeks after they were born. She expressed her ability to “climb to the mountain top from a deep valley” as she worked to overcome the grief.
Hedgwood expressed her experiences of opening her business, The Flossy Peach, at only 20 years old following different career changes and her experiences as a woman in retail.
Coots shared her history working with Serenity House, Colquitt County’s domestic violence shelter. She herself was a victim of domestic violence and she shared how volunteering has impacted not only her life but many others.
Peretti told her story as a woman in ministry. Currently working with the Moultrie Y she shared her experiences lifting women up both physically and with her faith.
The event culminated in a presentation of $250 donations to both the new Crossroads Missions for Her and the Serenity House.
