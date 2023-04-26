MOULTRIE, Ga. — Jacobs Ladder Consulting, LLC, in partnership with NAMI Moultrie, The Yellow Elephant, and with support from the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, is proud to announce the upcoming "We 4-C HEALING" luncheon.
The event aims to bridge the gap between faith leaders in the community and the mental health treatment community, with a focus on compassion, connection, collaboration, and conversation, according to a press release from NAMI Moultrie.
The luncheon will take place on Thursday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southern Regional Technical College, Moultrie Campus. This event is open to all community faith leaders and mental health providers interested in working together to improve access to mental health services.
"We are thrilled to host this important event in collaboration with our community partners," said Renée Jacobs, CEO of Jacobs Ladder Consulting, LLC. "By bringing together faith leaders and mental health providers, we can better support individuals in our community who may be struggling with mental health challenges."
The "We 4-C HEALING" luncheon will feature updates on the 988 system, a presentation from an individual with lived experience overcoming mental health challenges, a discussion panel with community faith leaders, and a keynote speech by the Rev. Dr. Lou Koon of the Armed Forces Mission. There will be a catered lunch and opportunities for networking and collaboration. Attendees will have the chance to share their perspectives and ideas and to learn from the experiences of others.
"This is an exciting and important event for our community," said Lynn Wilson, president of NAMI Moultrie. "Together, we can make a difference and ensure everyone has access to the mental health support they need."
Registration for the "We 4-C HEALING" luncheon is now open via Eventbrite, and can be completed via this link: www.tinyurl.com/2j2x7xat.
