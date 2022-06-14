MOULTRIE, Ga. – Lyndy Jones, founder and president of JCI Contractors of Moultrie, was recently named president of the Associated General Contractors of Georgia.
The outgoing president David Moody, the founder and CEO of C.D. Moody Construction Company, passed the position to Jones Friday, June 10, at the AGC Georgia Annual Convention.
Jones started serving his one-year term on Monday, June 13.
“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to represent my colleagues and industry at AGC Georgia during my term,” Jones said in a press release shared shortly after the transition.
“With the support of the other 34 members of the board who are from all over the state, we will elevate the voice of Georgia’s construction industry and our top issues, including workforce development,” he said.
The Associated General Contractors of Georgia is a professional and statewide chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America.
According to the AGC Georgia website, the organization’s primary role is to help make a stronger construction industry by providing members access to resources and tools they need to improve their businesses.
“As president, Jones will lead the board of directors and its policy-making discussions to be the voice of Georgia's construction industry, provide valuable member services and promote best construction industry practices,” Phil Hudson, the press contact for AGC Georgia, said in an interview Monday.
Jones, a Moultrie native, spent his early years working with his father, Lynn Jones, in the gunite pool business. After graduating from Auburn University with a degree in civil engineering, he then worked for a general contractor in central Georgia.
That was until he returned back to Moultrie in 1989 to establish JCI Contractors with his father.
JCI Contractors provides construction management, design-build and general contracting services to a diverse clientele across Georgia.
Some projects that JCI Contractors have worked on include Lowndes High School, Colquitt County High School, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia, Southern Regional Technical College Health Sciences building and numerous other educational institutions.
Throughout his career, Jones has been active in the construction industry and the local community.
He is an active member of the First Baptist Church of Moultrie, and for 17 years, he has served on the Ameris Bank Board of Directors in Moultrie.
Jones is a member of the Georgia State Finance and Investment Commission Advisory Board and has served on the AGC Georgia Board of Directors for 11 years.
In addition to his role as president of JCI Contractors, he manages Craftwood Farms, a family-owned pecan farming operation.
Jones’ family includes his wife, Kelly, and children Lynn (wife Leah), Braxton, Jud and Kathrine.
For more information about AGC Georgia, please visit www.agcga.org.
