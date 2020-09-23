THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) President Jim Glass announced Wednesday that Lynn Lovett has accepted the nomination to chair the SRTC Board of Directors.
Lovett joined the Board of Directors in 2012 with the former Moultrie Technical College. She began her annual term as chair on Sept. 1 and will lead her first meeting in her new role on Sept. 24.
Lovett has worked for Georgia Power Company for more than 41 years and currently serves as the Tifton area manager. Prior to moving to Tifton, she held several other positions within the company including Waynesboro area manager, community development representative and accounting analyst. Lovett now has direct responsibility for the company’s external activities in an eight-county area. In addition, she provides leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales, community and economic development to bring value to our customers.
“I am pleased that Lynn Lovett will be helming our board in the coming years,” Glass said. “In addition to her exemplary career with Georgia Power, Lynn has demonstrated her commitment to our region through extensive community involvement and support of the SRTC Foundation. I believe she will be an excellent board chair and advocate for our college.”
Lovett has served on the boards of Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence, Georgia Agrirama Foundation, Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce, the Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage, the Tiftarea YMCA, and Ruth’s Cottage and The Patticake House. She is a past president of many of these organizations. Currently, she serves as secretary of the Tifton Rotary Club, she serves as vice chairman of the Tift College and Career Academy, is a board member for Colony Bank, and serves on the ABAC Foundation Board of Trustees.
The board's purpose is to advise the college on program direction, serve as a check and balance for the development and implementation of college goals, objectives, policies and procedures, and to advocate for SRTC within the community. Each local board member is selected and approved by the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia.
“I am honored by this opportunity to serve SRTC as board chair,” said Lovett. “As a board member, I have already witnessed the remarkable impact that technical education makes on our communities. As chair, I hope to further the college’s mission to provide for the educational and career needs of our students, and the workforce development needs of our area.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.