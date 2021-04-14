MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for M3X Construction located in Colquitt County.
M3X Construction is owed by Eduardo Garcia and Gustavo Moreno. The business offers all types of concrete construction.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach M3X Construction by calling 229-529-5299 or 229-589-9777. Their Facebook page is listed as M3X Construction.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, like the Chamber’s Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or visit their YouTube channel listed as Moultrie Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce. Please like, comment, and share.
