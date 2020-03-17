MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Mac’s Wings on Wheels located at 411 S. Main St. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Mac’s Wings on Wheels is owned by Chancellor and Casey McIntyre and is a food truck. They offer chicken wings in various flavors, Philly steak sandwiches, Philly chicken sandwiches, fries, and drinks.
Their business hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
You can reach them by calling 229-429-2111 or 229-921-1456 or visit their Facebook page listed as Mac’s Wings on Wheels.
Pictured cutting the ribbon are owners Chancellor and Casey McIntyre, family, community friends, and chamber staff and Ambassadors.
