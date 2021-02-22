ADEL, Ga. — The votes have been counted and the results are in: Full-Tilt Tactical is a 2020 Best of Georgia® winner in Georgia Business Journal’s annual readers’ poll.
Full-Tilt Tactical, a shooting range near Adel, placed among six state winners among Gun Stores and Shooting Ranges, a subset of the Sports and Fitness category, according to the Georgia Business Journal’s website.
Georgia Business Journal readers and editors weighed in on the best of everything in Georgia, honoring thousands of businesses and organizations in more than 25 broad business and community sectors.
The process starts with a nomination on the Best of Georgia website. Voting remains open throughout the year, with tens of thousands of votes ultimately received. The process culminates with the publishing of the annual Best of Georgia results.
Best of Georgia winners and nominees are chosen by a combination of readers’ votes and editors’ input, and are vetted through several ranking sites, Better Business Bureau complaint reports, and voting pattern analysis reports, according to a press release from Full-Tilt Tactical.
Winners are named in hundreds of individual categories, providing Georgia Business Journal readers with a go-to-guide for the best of everything in Georgia. Georgia Business Journal recognizes three levels of winners: The Best of Georgia, Best of Georgia Regional Winners and Honorable Mentions. Within each category, there are multiple honorees named in each tier, depending on the size of the market sector.
You can view the full list of Best of Georgia winners at directory.gbj.com/best-of/winners/.
For more on Full-Tilt Tactical, visit www.full-tilttactical.com.
