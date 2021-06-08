MOULTRIE, Ga. — Families come to Main Street Park to enjoy the performance of Michelle “Poodle Mama” Harrell and her Magical Poodles. Operating since 2001, Harrell first started training her poodles after being inspired by her first adopted poodle, Cupid, according to her website.
“The Magical Poodles is an educational and entertaining experience. Teaching animal awareness, responsible dog ownership, and safety around dogs. Special emphasis is placed on the history of working dogs, their original jobs and the importance of service dogs,” said Harrell on her website.
More information about Harrell and her show can be found at http://www.michellesmagicalpoodles.com/index.html.
