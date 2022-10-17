MOULTRIE, Ga. – If you’re looking for a local club that values citizenship and community service, then the Magnolia Civitan Club, the Moultrie chapter of Civitan International, wants you to look its way.
Magnolia Civitan Club elected its 2023 officials at the Oct. 11 meeting. The club officials are President Laura Roberts, President-Elect Donna Lastinger, Past President Stephen Cole, Treasurer Scott Howard and Secretary Karen Cole.
Chartered on July 25, 1995, the Magnolia Civitan Club’s mission is to be builders of good citizenship by being of service to the community, according to information from club officials.
Moultrians might mainly recognize the Magnolia Civitan Club during Downtown Moultrie’s Spring Fling and Backyard BBQ Festival. The members manage the Spring Fling BBQ contest and the Taster’s Choice Competition judging during the annual event.
“We organize and judge the barbecue cook-off for Spring Fling, and this year we're going back to hosting the Taster's Choice where the public will have a chance to buy tickets, sample [the foods] and vote for the cooks,” Cole explained in an interview.
The members love hosting the BBQ contest and use it as a club social event.
They also assist community members with developmental disabilities to become productive citizens through numerous club projects, including the local spring and winter Special Olympics and kickball tournament with the Green Oaks Center for Disabilities.
Throughout the year, they host Halloween and Valentine’s Day parties, Thanksgiving lunch and summer picnics for the Green Oaks Center clients.
“This year, we're going to provide hot dogs, chips and a drink to all the athletes and the coaches [at the Special Olympics Kickball Tournament]. We did it last year, and it was such a huge success. They loved it, so we're going to do it again this year,” she said.
They also complete fundraisers throughout the year, including a Thanksgiving turkey and Boston butt sale, Easter Boston butt sale, annual Vidalia onion and annual pecan sales. The food for the Thanksgiving turkey and Boston butt sale will be cooked on Nov. 18 and delivered on Nov. 19.
These proceeds help local projects and assistance to campers for Camp Big Heart.
“Camp Big Heart is an overnight summer camp for campers with mild to moderate special needs, sponsored by the Civitan Clubs of Georgia,” according to the camp’s website. “Our mission is to provide the highest quality summer recreational camping experience for Georgia’s developmentally challenged children and adults.”
The Magnolia Civitan Club wants to send campers to the upcoming programs, but it will cost them approximately $600 per week.
“We hope people will support our fundraisers, but we’re also looking for camper sponsorships,” Cole said. “The whole idea is you can leave your adult or child, and you have a week off. For a lot of parents that have been doing this for a long time, that's a vacation week, because they're caring for somebody the rest of the year. But if you don't want to leave your person, you can also volunteer. They're always looking for volunteers.”
There will be a speaker from the camp at the club’s Oct. 25 meeting located at Temple Baptist Church’s fellowship hall.
The club also sells candy boxes in local businesses throughout the county. Approximately 75% of the proceeds go to the Civitan International Research Center (CIRC), while the remaining money helps fund local projects.
“The CIRC provides services for individuals with special needs, while researchers and therapists from around the world come to learn and train in the latest breakthroughs,” according to information from the CIRC.
The Magnolia Civitan Club is also currently welcoming new members. They meet on the second Tuesday of each month and pay $9 monthly dues.
For more information about Magnolia Civitan Club, membership or fundraisers, please call 229-921-0168 or email magnolia.civitan@gmail.com.
