MOULTRIE, Ga. — Magnolia Garden Club sponsored the Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl Poster Contest through G.E.A.R Elementary School.
Kim Greene, art teacher, had 30 students from the third, fourth and fifth grades to participate in the poster contest.
The contest theme featured the conservation messages “Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires” and “Lend a Hand, Care For The Land."
Pictured are the first, second and third place winners from these grades. These winning posters will compete with other district winners through the Camilla Garden Club District. District winners will then compete on state and potentially national levels.
Each winner received a monetary cash prize along with complimentary coupons from Pizza Hut and Dairy Queen of Moultrie.
SMOKEY BEAR: First, second and third place winners with Smokey Bear posters displaying “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires” include, top row from left, fifth graders Carley Jackson, Aaron MacKaughon and Roxy Waldon; middle row, fourth graders Delilah Williams, Addison Burleson and Guadalupe Gonzalez; and bottom row, third graders Owen Sutton, Taylor Hiers and Kayla Del’Angel.
WOODSY OWL: First, second and third place winners with Woodsy Owl posters displaying “Lend A Hand, Care For The Land” include, top row from left, fifth graders Dylan Roberts, Rocko Lopez and Chloe Do; middle row, fourth graders Andy Cruz, Mallory Williams and Cristofer Cericedo; and bottom row, third graders Ty Roberts, Coleman Croft and Aiden Bynum.
