MOULTRIE, Ga. -- PruittHealth-Magnolia Manor is one of 19 PruittHealth facilities moving from Alert Code Red to Amber, a notice to be on guard for COVID-19.
According to the PruittHealth News webpage, Magnolia Manor has been on Alert Code Red since July 8. A Sept. 23 press release reported the deescalation to Amber.
“By moving to Alert Code Amber, the center has no positive or presumptive positive COVID-19 cases at this time,” it read.
Site Administrator Jeff Jursik said the code generally means there’s a community-wide event occurring and the facility is on guard to protect its patients. This can range from severe weather to, in this case, a pandemic.
In reference to COVID-19, the difference between codes amber and red is that of danger lurking versus it being on the prowl.
“Amber means we’re on guard,” Jursik said. “Red means there’s actually been an incident where either a staff member or patient could have tested positive.”
The reduction to Alert Code Amber allows additional staff, limited vendors and new admissions to be brought in though in separate capacities to one another.
According to the press release, new admissions will be quarantined for 14 days to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. From there, like all patients, they are monitored twice daily for signs and symptoms of COVID-19
This isn’t a new measure as Magnolia Manor accepted new admissions throughout the pandemic.
Vendors will be screened and need to have a negative COVID-19 test result within the seven days prior to their arrival.
Staff are simply being hired as needed to fill vacancies, which was done during Alert Code Red as well.
Both staff and vendors are screened daily at the one point of entry the facility has, however staff are on a weekly COVID-19 testing program too.
Magnolia Manor is still not allowing family visitation on a regular basis, rather they are only allowed in if a patient is in their “end of life stages,” the press release read.
Jursik did say that the facility is planning to allow outdoor visitation by early October.
This lines up with the end of Gov. Brian Kemp’s Sept. 15 executive order which stated that people living in long-term care facilities and the “medically fragile” should remain in place.
The order also says if a long-term care facility follows the Department of Public Health’s administrative order “Long-Term Care Facilities Reopening Guidance,” it can have in-person visitation with patients.
Kemp’s executive order ends on Sept. 30.
That being said, Jursik said they have no guidance in moving to indoor visitation yet. Opting for outdoor visitation will be a better way to handle things, he said.
“Our phase one will be outdoor visitation provided under a tent with tables, chairs and a shield in between family members and patients,” he said. “We’re still going to take a proactive approach to prevent exposure from asymptomatic as well as symptomatic potential family members.”
A level of protection is needed in this case, Jursik said, so they’ll be providing screenings to all attending family members.
Magnolia Manor is also implementing enhanced infection control protocols, which include increased cleanings, postponing communal activities and the aforementioned daily screenings.
But whereas Magnolia Manor is making changes, other such facilities aren’t moving yet.
Melody Townsend, floor supervisor at Colquitt Garden Manor, said things are really going to continue as they have been since the pandemic’s start.
“We’re going to keep wearing our masks, we’re Lysoling and Cloroxing everything,” she said. “No one is still allowed in the building and if they do bring something for our residents, employees are to go out, get it, and Lysol it before it comes in the building.”
There are no plans to bring visitors back in the building either.
The same goes for Cobblestone Rehabilitation and Healthcare -- a spokeswoman there said they’re “just following the guidelines -- and Golden Apple.
The latter’s owner Dan Strickland said they still aren’t planning to start visitation and he doesn’t have an answer on when he wants to start it right now either.
“We haven’t had anybody that’s had [COVID-19] and we want to keep it that way,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.