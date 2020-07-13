AMERICUS, Ga. — Magnolia Manor is recently announced Ty Kinslow has accepted a position as the new senior vice president for communications at Magnolia Manor beginning July 13.
Steve Vinson, who currently serves in this position, announced his retirement plans for the end of this year and will be working with Kinslow during this transition. Communications is responsible for all of Magnolia Manor’s messaging, branding, marketing, fundraising, church relations and spiritual care, according to a press release from the Americus-based senior living organization.
“Ty is highly qualified for this leadership role and looks forward to offering his skills to the Communications team,” the press release said. “He is a graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Engineering. At the age of 40, Ty made a significant career change which allowed him to use his gifts and pursue his desire to serve others through education. For the past 15 years, he has been an educator, coach and administrator at Southland Academy serving as headmaster from 2012 until 2020 here in Americus. He has been involved in the local community as well as organizations including fundraising chairman for the local United Way, Georgia Southwestern State University Hurricane Club member, South Georgia Technical Collage Booster Club member and member of the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce. Ty has a demonstrated willingness to combine traditional values with a progressive and growth mindset to help his community reach its fullest potential.”
Kinslow and his wife Laura have been married 31 years and they have two adult children. Their son Banks lives in Auburn, Alabama, and is an account executive with J. Smith Lanier. Their daughter Kathleen is a junior at Auburn University. Auburn is a shared passion as Kinslow enjoys attending games and rooting on the Tigers with his family. He and his family attend Central Baptist Church in Americus.
Kinslow born and raised in Sumter County.
“I consider myself very fortunate to live in a community that demonstrates a legacy of fortitude, compassion for others and a servant’s heart,” Kinslow said. “One of the greatest benefits from working in education has been the opportunity to enhance the lives of those we touch. I look forward to the opportunity of serving older adults and their families at Magnolia Manor. I want to make a difference in their lives.”
