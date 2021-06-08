MOULTRIE, Ga. — Main Street Park will be closed for the majority of Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority announced that the park will be closed tomorrow. The maintenance is described by MCCPRA Director Greg Icard as “general landscaping.”
This includes putting down pine straw and mulch, shrub trimming and grass cutting. A county inmate crew will be used to do the maintenance, according to Icard.
“There are a lot of things the crew does and maintaining the parks is just one of them,” said Icard.
Main Street Park will be closed for “most of the day,” Icard said. It will reopen for its normal hours Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.