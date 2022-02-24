MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Malagon Transport LLC located in Colquitt County, Georgia.
Malagon Transport LLC is a family-owned transport company that transports farm equipment, agricultural plants, vehicles, and various other items. The business is owned by Agustin Malagon Sr., Agustin Malagon Jr., and Isaac Malagon.
Their office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Malagon Transport by calling 229-873-5062 or by email at malagontransports@gmail.com.
Shown below cutting the ribbon is Sandra Malagon, along with family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.