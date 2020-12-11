MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Moultrie man was charged with theft by shoplifting Thursday afternoon after setting up his own makeshift changing room to change pants at Walmart.
Based on testimony from the store manager and by seeing security video footage, Moultrie Police said that while Traivon Littleton, 30, was in the pants department, he moved large boxes in order to conceal himself, removed the pants he was wearing and put on a new pair of pants.
The MPD incident summary states that the manager was in communication with officers when he followed Littleton throughout the store. During his surveillance, the manager reported that Littleton also took a protein drink and began consuming it.
Three Moultrie police officers, at the request of the manager, waited for Little to leave Walmart before making an arrest. But, the summary states, after 30 minutes the officers entered the store and found that Littleton had returned to the pants department.
“The pants that Mr. Littleton had on when we made the arrest appeared brand new,” said Ofc. Michael Bowling in the incident summary. “They felt stiff, as if they had not been worn before.. They were size 28x30. There was a size 28x30 hanger in the area that he changed his pants.”
Also in the summary, Littleton made a claim he intended to pay for the drink, but officers report searching him and finding no money or other method of making payment.
