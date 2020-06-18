MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A motel standoff in Adel led to the arrest of an Adel man who had three warrants out of Colquitt County. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the matter.
Curtis Edward Robinson, 26, was arrested June 15 on warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault and first degree home invasion.
A call for help from Cook County Sheriff’s Office set up the arrest, Investigator Ronald Jordan said. Trapping Robinson at a Super 8 motel, Cook deputies had requested Colquitt County’s Special Response Team.
“He (Robinson) had barricaded himself inside of a bathroom of the motel,” Jordan said.
Getting him out became a joint operation as Adel Police Department, Cook and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Offices, and Colquitt County’s SWAT team were on the scene.
“After some negotiating with him through the Lowndes County hostage negotiator, he surrendered himself to law enforcement,” Jordan said. “We were able to take him into custody without anybody getting hurt.”
The warrants he was arrested on came out of a May 21 incident on Southerland Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.