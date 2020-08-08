MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A man was arrested late last Saturday after crashing into a fence outside of My-T-Fine BBQ restaurant.
Larry Fannin, 21, was charged Aug. 1 with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane, Georgia State Trooper Tyler Edgar said.
Fannin was driving his 2010 Ford pickup truck with two passengers when the accident occurred.
Fannin was with Elicabeth Dudley, 20, and Braxton Fannin, 2, when he was traveling eastbound on Hidden Acres Road. He attempted to round a curve but failed to maintain his lane causing the vehicle to drift off the south shoulder of the roadway.
The vehicle proceeded to hit a road sign before coming to a rest after hitting the fence outside of My-T-Fine BBQ.
Colquitt EMS also arrived on the scene as all three individuals were found possibly injured.
“They checked them out while I was on the scene and they released them,” Edgar said. “They had possible injuries, but they didn’t want to be transported.”
Once Larry Fannin was medically cleared by EMS, Edgar arrested him and transported him to the Colquitt County Jail.
