MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Ever Morales of Moultrie Friday on a charge of simple battery (family violence) for allegedly taking a woman by gunpoint from a Moultrie location to two other counties.
Colquitt County Deputy Marcus Lopez met with Cook County sheriff’s authorities in Lenox Friday afternoon. These authorities reportedly told the deputy they made contact with Morales and a female after receiving word of a verbal dispute. The woman, an 18-year-old who resides at the same Moultrie address as Morales, stated she was taken by gunpoint in a vehicle from that address to Tift County and to Lenox.
The woman reported that, while in the vehicle, Morales beat her several times. The Cook deputies said she was taken to the Tifton hospital to treat bruising on her eye, arms, neck and facial area and a busted lip.
Morales reportedly gave permission to search the vehicle, and a hand gun was found in the center console.
