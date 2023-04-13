Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 133 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA JEFFERSON MADISON TAYLOR IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BROOKS COLQUITT LOWNDES THOMAS IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER MITCHELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAMS BEACH, ALMA, ATHENA, BLUE SPRINGS, BLUE SPRINGS, BOYD, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BUCELL JUNCTION, CABBAGE GROVE, CAMILLA, CAPPS, CARBUR, CASA BLANCO, CHERRY LAKE, COTTON, DILLON, DILLS, DIXIE, DRIFTON, ELMODEL WMA, EMPRESS, FESTUS, GROOVERVILLE, HANSON, HAWKINSTOWN, HOGGARD MILL, HOPEWELL, IVEYS MILL, JARROTT, LOVETT, MADISON, METCALF, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONTICELLO, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NEWTON, PASCO, PELHAM, PERRY, PINETTA, QUITMAN, RED STORE CROSSROADS, SPENCE AIRPORT, THOMASVILLE, VALDOSTA, AND VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT.