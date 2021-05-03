MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man in Thomas County after he was accused of firing a stolen gun towards a victim.
Michael Clinton Bostick, 52, 326 James St. Apt C, Panama City, Florida, was arrested April 30 in Thomas County on charges that he had stolen two cell phones and a Glock 42 handgun. The complainant had originally called authorities to report Bostick had stolen her cell phone.
Along with the original complainant, another one, later identified as Bostick’s father, reported that Bostick threatened to kill him before taking the firearm and cell phone.
Bostick’s father stated that Bostick came into the living room and “pointed a pistol in his face with his finger on the trigger and demanded his truck keys and his wallet,” according to the CCSO incident report.
Bostick’s father attempted to calm his son down and refused to give up his keys or wallet. He told deputies that Bostick then fired a round from the Glock 42 in between his legs. Bostick’s father was not injured.
Bostick then took his father’s debit card and firearm and fled the scene, the deputy said. He was later arrested on US Hwy. 319 N. in Thomas County and transported to the Colquitt County Jail.
Bostick’s father also told authorities that he might have stolen other firearms that have gone missing. Those include a Surbian AK47 valued at $800, a Mossberg Marric 12 gauge pistol grip shotgun valued at $320 and a Remington Model 1100 semi-automatic 12 gauge shotgun valued at $800.
The Glock 42 and both cell phones were later returned to the victims.
Bostick was charged with terroristic threats and acts; armed robbery, intimidation, taking control of substance; theft by taking; possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.
