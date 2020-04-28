MOULTRIE, Ga. – Byron Mejia, 29, was charged April 24 with rape and aggravated assault.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Justin Searcy received a request to respond to a sexual assault on Old Adel Road. Searcy made contact with a woman who said that she had been sexually assaulted by a male acquaintance.
Investigators were able to locate Mejia and interviewed him. Seracy said that during the interview he confessed to sexually assaulting the woman.
A month earlier, Mejia had been charged with aggravated assault on the same woman.
