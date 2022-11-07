MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man was shot Thursday evening and later died from his wound. Another man was soon taken into custody.
Moultrie police were dispatched to Shy Manor Apartments on Northside Drive in reference to the shooting and released preliminary information about the case Monday afternoon.
“On the evening of Thursday, November 3rd, officers arrived on the scene and discovered Sinclair Ryles, age 53, of Moultrie, Ga., with a gunshot wound to the leg,” the police department said in a press release. “Ryles was transported from the scene by EMS and later died due to his injuries.”
Tony Wilson, 33, of Moultrie, was arrested within 24 hours, police said.
They did not provide his exact charges.
The press release stated, “It could not have been done without the experienced investigation team of the Moultrie Police Department, along with the outpouring of help from the community.”
The press release did not provide a cause for the shooting, and MPD Lt. David Corona, the lead investigator, told The Observer on Monday that he couldn’t release that information either.
Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.
For the anonymous tip line, please contact 229-890-5449.
