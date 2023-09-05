MOULTRIE – A 35-year-old man was charged with cruelty to children Aug. 27 after his young daughter found a stash of pills.
The Moultrie man also faces a charge of possession of ecstasy.
“It was about 10 in the morning,” said Lt. Justin Searcy of the city-county Drug Enforcement Team. “The mother had come out of her room to see her daughter holding a bag with pills in it.”
The 2-year-old child had pulled a small plastic bag from the father’s overnight bag. The child had managed to open the bag, and ecstasy pills were scattered all over the floor, Searcy said.
“The mother was worried her child would ingest the pills,” he said. “She did a really good job keeping her child away from the drugs.”
The mother took the child to Colquitt Regional Medical Center to ensure no substances had been ingested.
“Thankfully, no drugs were ingested by the child,” said Searcy. “But, because the father put the child in a situation where they had access to the drugs, he also received the cruelty toward children charge.”
