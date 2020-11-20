MOULTRIE, Ga. – On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Moultrie Police Department reported that a man fell off the back of a moving truck on South Main Street and received head injuries.
The police summary states that Martez Bentley was unresponsive upon officers’ arrival, had a blood splatter around his head and was being checked out by first responders.
A witness driving behind the truck was at the scene and told police she saw that a piece of plywood was about to fly off the back of the truck and that the person riding in the back reached out to catch it.
The truck’s driver reported to police that he and Bentley, his nephew, were taking wood debris to a landfill when Bentley fell out of the back of the truck. The driver reported he was going 30 to 35 mph.
As of Friday, The Moultrie Observer has been unable to learn of Bentley’s condition.
