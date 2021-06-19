MOULTRIE, Ga. — A man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of stealing food from Huddle House and claiming to be a United States Marshal.
Martin Andrew Liles, 62, 263 Commerce Road, Leslie, was “walking around inside the huddle house for a while before sitting down and ordering food,” said MPD Investigator Frank Newton.
Liles then got up and left the restaurant without paying. Some time later he returned to the Huddle House and was confronted by the manager.
“The manager told Liles that the ‘cops were on their way’ to which Liles replied, ‘I don’t care I’m a U.S. Marshal, they can’t do anything to me,’” said Newton.
Liles continued to tell this to a server and another individual who is also a Colquitt County volunteer firefighter. After MPD officers arrived, they arrested Liles without incident on a theft of services charge. After conducting witness interviews, they discovered Liles’ claim of being a federal officer.
He has been charged with three counts of impersonating a public officer and theft of services.
