COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old man died May 21 in an automobile accident on his way to his grandfather’s funeral.
Devin Ray Braswell was driving eastbound on Sardis Church Road near Gibbs Road when the single-vehicle accident happened, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper William Rineer.
“Braswell had attempted to negotiate a curve and ran off the curb. His vehicle entered the ditch and the vehicle began rotating clockwise,” said Rineer.
The GMC Envoy travelled 176 feet from where it left the road, Rineer said. Braswell was “completely ejected from the vehicle.”
Sometime after the accident, a passerby came upon it and called 911, Rineer said. Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services responded, and GSP arrived shortly afterwards.
Braswell was reported dead at the scene, the trooper said.
