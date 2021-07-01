MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man remains in the hospital after being shot at least three times on Tuesday.
Law enforcement officials were called around 11 a.m. Tuesday to 105 E. Bethel Ave. in regards to an individual being shot.
What began as a verbal argument between Sedrick Dewayne Paige, 49, 1108 Homes Drive, and the victim, identified as Jamal Madison, turned physical before a gun was drawn, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Investigator Austin Cannon.
“An argument had begun regarding a female… These two have issues in the past which include Paige being reported by Madison for stalking and harassment. Paige showed up at the residence where Madison was when the fight broke out,” said Cannon in an interview Thursday.
Madison was unaware that Paige had a firearm on his person at the time of the altercation, Cannon said.
“(Madison) didn’t see the gun until it was already drawn. Reports from witnesses say that (Paige) fired two to three shots hitting Madison in the left side of the body,” said Cannon.
Cannon said Paige had a Taurus Judge handgun, which fires .410 caliber rounds with pellets “much like a shotgun,” according to Cannon. Cannon said he found up to three casings at the scene which confirmed that “at least three rounds were fired at Madison.”
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Team members were in the area and provided first aid to Madison, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Law enforcement officials received a call shortly after the incident from Paige stating that was coming to turn himself in, Cannon said.
“He called saying that he was on the way to the Moultrie Police Department to turn himself and the gun in. We later received a call from him saying that he had decided to go home instead,” said Cannon.
Paige was arrested in the yard of his residence without incident. He has been charged with possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.
Madison was rushed to Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville where he was expected to receive surgery sometime Thursday, according to Cannon. As of press time AMC has not returned a call regarding Madison’s condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.