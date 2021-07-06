MOULTRIE, Ga. — A shooting during a July 4 party wounded one man, but investigators are struggling to identify a suspect.
Antion Perez Lopez was shot in the left elbow while attending a July Fourth party on Overlook Drive, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Austin Cannon.
A friend took Lopez to Colquitt Regional Medical Center, where a deputy met up with him in the emergency room, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Cannon said neither Lopez nor his friend could identify who shot him but they said the shots came from a white truck.
“When I went to the scene all I could find was three shell casings and some blood,” said Cannon.
Lopez was treated at CRMC for the gunshot wound and was released the same day, according to Cannon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.