MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man was arrested July 14, accused of shooting his father in the shoulder.
Gregory Ward, 51, 145 Quail Ridge, was arrested at the residence he shares with his father, Jerry Ward, after the two got into a verbal disagreement that led to a handgun accidentally going off, Colquitt County law enforcement officers said.
Gregory Ward was in the kitchen of the home speaking on the phone with his mother, according to Sheriff’s Office Investigator Blake Livings.
“(Gregory) was on the phone with her complaining about Jerry. (Jerry) did not like what he was hearing, approached his son and told him to ‘leave then,’” said Livings.
Livings said Gregory Ward then produced a Ruger P95 handgun from his waistband and pointed it at his father. Jerry Ward went to “swat the gun away from out of his face” when it accidentally went off hitting him in the right shoulder, the investigator said.
“Deputies were called in by a third party and found Jerry on the front porch of the home in blood-soaked clothes,” Livings said. “They applied first aid before EMS arrived.”
Jerry Ward was taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital. As of presstime on Tuesday, Archbold had not provided information on his condition.
Gregory Ward was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
