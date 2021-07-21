MOULTRIE, Ga. – Two men were arrested in a chase Tuesday, July 20, downtown. One man is still wanted in the case.
 
At 10:50 a.m., authorities received a report of two men matching the description of suspected shoplifters at a parking plaza on South Main Street, according to Colquitt County Sheriff's Office Investigator Ronald Jordan
 
The men were suspected to be involved in a June 29 shoplifting case of a red dot sight attachment, valued at $140, from a pawn shop. 
 
Jordan and Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Justin Searcy responded to the report, finding one suspect and another man at the scene; the other suspect had distanced himself from the pair before investigators approached. 
 
One man ran from investigators but Jordan apprehended him a short distance away. The other man attempted to get into a vehicle but Searcy got into a “tussle” with him, according to Jordan.
 
While Jordan attempted to aid Searcy, the suspect ripped free of Jordan’s grip, tearing his outer shirt in the process and proceeded to run toward 1st Avenue Southeast.
 
Jordan lost sight of the running suspect in an alleyway. 
 
With the one man in custody, a report came in of the second shoplifting suspect being present at the Colquitt County Courthouse where he was taken into custody near the courthouse steps Jordan said. 
 
Timothy Hopper is charged with obstruction of an officer and possession of methamphetamine; Larry Weldon II is charged with theft by shoplifting, according to the sheriffs office. 
 
The third suspect had not been arrested as of Tuesday.

